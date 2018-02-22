Boys State, Girls State delegates selected

Delegates to this summer’s Arkansas Boys State and Girls State have been announced at Nashville High School. The group includes Boys State delegates Garrett Talley, Carlos Rocha, Ty Coulter and Brody King (not pictured: Kristopher Horne); Girls State delegates Karen Garduza, Aisleen Palmer, Erika Bretado and Grace Campbell (not pictured: Julianne Futrell). All of the delegates will be seniors this fall. “We are confident that these students will represent themselves, our school and community well,” Assistant Principal Kim Slayton said. Boys State will be held May 27-June 1 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Girls State will be held May 27-June 1 at Harding University in Searcy.

Like this: Like Loading...