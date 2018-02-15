Auburn football signee has Howard County connection

The grandson of a legendary Howard County coach has signed to play football with the Auburn Tigers.

Jake Norwood, who played quarterback at two different Ft. Worth, Texas, area high schools, always wanted to play at an SEC school, his father, Mike Norwood told the ‘News-Leader.’

Jake Norwood is the grandson of Doug Norwood, a standout at Mineral Springs and at Southern Arkansas University. Doug Norwood also coached the Dierks Outlaws to their first and only state football title in 1975. He retired from coaching and lives in the Genoa community near Texarkana.

Jake Norwood’s father, Mike Norwood, is a 1982 Dierks grad who played college football at Ouachita Baptist University. While there, he met a guy named Gus Malzhan, who tried out briefly before going across the highway to Henderson State University. He retired this spring after coaching at Chism Trail High School and Azle High School where his son played.

One of Mike Norwood’s Outlaw teammates was current Mineral Springs head football coach David Bennett.

