Arkadelphia doctor has staff privileges revoked at HMH

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

Dr. Michael C. Carozza of Arkadelphia is no longer eligible for medical staff privileges at Howard Memorial Hospital.

Directly after an executive session at the HMH Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23, hospital CEO Debra Wright said, “The recommendation accepted by the [HMH Board of Directors] was that he was no longer eligible for medical staff membership because he did not comply with medical staff bylaws.”

Dr. Carozza was informed on Jan. 24 about his privileges being revoked from HMH, Wright said.

“In the future, he may reapply for medical staff membership,” Wright added.

Carozza is a visiting gynecology and obstetrics specialist who conducts a satellite clinic in Nashville twice a week at one of the medical office buildings leased by HMH.

Wright said that Carozza is not allowed to perform any procedures at HMH, but he can continue to see patients at his clinic in Nashville and order lab work for patients to be conducted at HMH.

HMH medical staff bylaws state that a physician is required to inform the hospital’s CEO within 10 days of any action taken against his or her privileges at other medical facilities. According to Wright, Carozza never informed her that his privileges had been suspended by Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia in December.

Last month, Carozza had his privileges with Baptist Health Medical Center temporarily suspended, according to a Dec. 20, 2017, issue of the Daily Siftings Herald newspaper in Arkadelphia. Although Mark Lowman, vice president of strategic development for BHMC confirmed the suspension, he declined to offer any further details, according to the newspaper.

This suspension reportedly has no effect on the Compassion Women’s Clinic of Arkadelphia, which has no association with Baptist Health. Carozza’s medical license remains intact.

The Daily Siftings Herald also published the following statement issued in December on the Compassion Women’s Clinic Facebook page:

”To Our Cherished Patients: Dr. Carozza has experienced a temporary suspension of privileges through Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia. While this may affect hospital-related care over the next few weeks, it does not mean we will stop seeing you and treating you as our own family. Dr. Carozza fully intends to appeal the decision by the hospital and will do everything in his power to continue providing the quality care you have come to expect. Contrary to opinion, there has been no termination of medical license or Arkansas Medical Board issue. We are actively seeking alternative hospital solutions to limit any restriction of access to hospital service. We are working actively to gain temporary hospital arrangements in Hot Springs and Benton, and will maintain our hospital status in Nashville. If you have an upcoming scheduled hospitalization for Obstetrics or Gynecology care and wish to maintain your plan for delivery of that care with Baptist Health, we will make sure you receive outstanding clinical care through another healthcare provider. Please contact our clinic at 870-403-0299 for any questions or further details. We love you and appreciate you putting your trust in us for your care.”

Like this: Like Loading...