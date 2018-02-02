Alert issued for missing teen

An alert has been issued for a missing Nashville teen. Destiny Davis, 14-years-old, was reported missing on Feb. 1 by her parents Lonnie and Crystal Davis.

Crystal Davis told Howard County Deputy Aaron Quick that she told both of her children to go to their bedrooms and complete their homework, according to the incident report. She added “that around 9 a.m. she saw Destiny in the kitchen eating breakfast with the rest of the family. Mrs. Davis stated that her son told her that around 10 a.m., Destiny came to his room to get a book from him.” Crystal Davis told Quick that was the last time anyone had contact with Destiny.

According to the report, while Quick was at Davis’ home, Crystal Davis went into Destiny Davis’ room to try to find a picture of her, and found a note that was allegedly written by Destiny.

“I love y’all take care of Andrew and Izzy my boo bear I want to go somewhere a town not far from here and don’t be to hard on yourselfs [sic] its not yalls [sic] fault I’ll be back I promise take care love you all love you all,” the note stated.

Crystal Davis said that she found another note in Destiny’s bedroom “that was a check list of what she was going to take with her. Mrs. Davis said the list stated that she was taking her guitar, a duffle bag and her SIM card from her cellphone.” Crystal Davis also added that Destiny could be with her older sister, Heather Davis, and could be headed to Mississippi to their biological parents. Crystal Davis did not know what town in Mississippi they may visit or what kind of vehicle she would be in.

Any information about the missing teen should be reported to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 845-2626.

