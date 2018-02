The annual Black History Program will be presented Sunday, Feb. 25, by Corinth First Baptist Church near Mineral Springs.

The church is located at 279 Corinth Road, and the program will begin at 3 p.m. The pastor is Rev. Maurice Henry, Sr.

Guests will be Pastor Steve Jackson and the Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Texarkana. The public is invited to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...