Veteran’s Resource Day for Montgomery County Veterans January 25

Arkansas Workforce Centers will present a Veteran’s Resource Day Thursday, January 25, in Mount Ida at the Mount Ida Library.

All veterans, active and inactive military and military spouses are encouraged to bring their questions to Stephen L. Ezelle, Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist.

Ezelle will be on hand to talk to veterans and their spouses about a variety of subjects including: employment opportunities, employment counseling, Assistance in navigating the VA Health Network, and DAV transportation.

Veterans and their spouses are encouraged to bring their DD214, resumes, or other military documentation for review.

Ezelle will be at the Mount Ida Library Thursday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information contact Stephen L. Ezelle at (501) 701-1616, or by email at stephen.ezelle@arkansas.gov.

