Security, facilities work underway in Nashville schools

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The spring semester will be marked by facilities improvement projects in the Nashville School District.

Work is underway on a fence project at Nashville Primary.

The north and south playgrounds will have fences around them. The fences were approved during the school board’s December meeting.

Installation of a security system at Nashville High and Nashville Junior High will begin shortly. The system will include a series of security cameras and door locks which can be controlled from the office on each campus.

Both the fencing project and the security system were approved on recommendations from Superintendent Doug Graham. They help address concerns voiced by parents and other school patrons.

The district plans to construct a new agri building at high school and a new bus garage.

“We’re waiting on paperwork,” Graham said of the agri building project.

The existing building will be razed, the new one will be constructed on the same site.

“Thursday, we hope to have the paperwork finalized and cleared up,” Graham said.

Demolition of the current building will begin soon. Equipment and furnishings already have been removed.

The current bus garage will be torn down and the new one constructed at the same location. “We’ll get the agri building started” before work begins on the bus garage, Graham said.

The first phase of a renovation program at Wilson Park is scheduled to be completed before the baseball season begins in late February.

The district ordered 86 orange chairback seats to install at the park. They are expected to arrive and be installed before the season begins.

Tri-State Asphalt will apply asphalt to the parking lot at the park. Workers “were supposed to be here today [Monday], but they were delayed by rain,” Graham said.

A layer of gravel will go down before the asphalt work begins. Work began Tuesday morning.

Other improvements have been completed at the park, including new dugouts and netting between the field and stands.

