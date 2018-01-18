Scrappers win Cossatot tourney title

The Nashville Scrappers defeated Dierks 56-45 to win the championship of the Cossatot River Invitational Tournament Saturday night, Jan. 13.

The Scrappers built “a good lead in the first half,” Coach Damon Williams said after the game, “but came out lackadaisical in the second half and got kind of lazy.

“We were getting the ball inside but kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”

The Outlaws cut the margin to 5 points in the fourth quarter before the Scrappers put the game away.

The tournament finals marked the fifth game in five days for the Scrappers, who won four of the five. The only loss came at Mena Jan. 9.

Nashville will play Nevada in the semifinals of the 24th Nashville Bankers Classic Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7:45 p.m. at Scrapper Arena. The winner will advance to the finals Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The other semifinal will see Kirby facing Centerpoint at 5:15 p.m.

Cossatot Tourney

The Scrappers opened the Cossatot River Tournament with a 60-21 win over De Queen Jan. 10. Dominick Kight led Nashville with 22 points, followed by Jhalon Finley with 16.

Nashville defeated Caddo Hills 45-27 in the tournament semifinals.

Kight was the leading scorer with 18 points. C.J. Adams added 8.

3A/4A

Nashville split two games last week in the blended 3A/4A Southwest.

The Scrappers defeated Fouke 61-27 Friday, Jan. 12. Cameron Scoggins led all scorers with 15 points. Kight and Finley added 9 a piece.

Nashville lost to Mena 50-45 Jan. 9. Kight led the Scrappers with 13 points. Adams had 11.

Like this: Like Loading...