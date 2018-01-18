Outlaws finish second in Cossatot River Invitational

The Dierks Outlaws experienced only their second loss of the season when they were beaten by the Nashville Scrappers in the final game of the Cossatot River Invitational Tournament held last week in Wickes.

The Scrappers took the championship game by a score of 56-45.

Nashville jumped out to an early 15-7 lead in the first quarter and then pulled out of reach in the second quarter for a 30-14 halftime score. Dierks made a run in the second half with 31 points but Nashville’s 26 second-half points were enough to ice the game and secure the tournament trophy.

Despite the loss, Dierks had three shooters in double-figures with Jarett Fox hitting 18 and Blayn Turner and Blake Bradshaw dishing in 10 each. Adding to the final was Grant Strasner with 4 and Aaron Stokes with 3.

The Scrapper were led on offense by Domonick Kight with 20 points followed by C.J Adams with 16, Jhalon Finley with 11, Khawan Scott with 8 and Jamarta Green with 1 point.

The Outlaws earned the shot at the tournament title by putting away Acorn 67-55 in the semi-finals.

After trailing Acorn by 17-15 after one quarter, the Outlaws rebounded in the second for a 34-31 lead at the break.

Both teams put up 12 points in the third before the Outlaws sank 22 points while holding Acorn to just 8 points in the final quarter for the 67-55 score.

Fox again led the Outlaw offense with 20 points followed by Strasner with 19 and Stokes with 15. Rounding out the Dierks scoring were Bradshaw with 6 and Turner and Cameron Pugh with 4 each.

