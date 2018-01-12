Outlaws advance in tournament

The Dierks Outlaws advanced in the Cossatot River School Basketball Tournament Monday with a 71-53 win over the host Cossatot River Eagles.

The Outlaws will return to tournament action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to face the winner of the Acorn-Murfreesboro game that was scheduled to be played Wednesday.

The Lady Outlaws were knocked out of the tournament Monday with a 36-24 loss to to the CR Lady Eagles.

In the boys’ game, Outlaw Jarett Fox dominated the nets with 35 points, including 18 in the first half to set the pace. The Dierks offense was further lifted by 11 points from Grant Strasner and 10 points from Blayn Turner. Blake Bradshaw added nine points and Cameron Pugh wrapped the Outlaw scoring with six points.

The Eagles were led on offense by Juan Trinidad with 18 points followed by Trenton Rosson with 12, Coy Frachiseur with eight. Adding to the Eagle total were Cody Brown with five, James Stark with three and Carrett Watkins with two points.

The Dierks Lady Outlaws let an even game get away from them that saw both teams put in seven points in the first quarter.

Cossatot moved slightly head at the half 19-17 before taking off in the second half with 17 points while holding Dierks shooters to just seven points.

Dierks was led by Halle Mount and Delaney Eckert with seven points each followed by Jacie Sims with three, Gabby Strasner with two and one each from Jaycee Runnels and Ashton Alexander.

The Lady Eagles were led by Ashlen Gonzalez with 13 points followed by Raegan Richardson with eight.

