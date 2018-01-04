Obituary: Zelda Orr, 85, of Nashville

Zelda Orr, age 85 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1932, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Ellis and Bertha Chesshir Campbell.

Mrs. Orr was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. She was a volunteer for the Howard County Home Extension.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. John Henry Wesson; her second husband, Herman C. Orr; and a brother, Howard E. Campbell.

Survivors include: one son, John H. Wesson and wife, Lisa, of Nashville, Ark.; one stepson, David Orr of Chicago, Ill.; one stepdaughter, Betsy Fulmer and husband, Earl, of Arkadelphia, Ark.; grandchildren, Holly White and husband, Andy of Conway, Ark.; Jake Wesson and wife, Rachel, of Conway, Ark.; Richard Morrison and wife, Rachel, of Van Buren, Ark.; Nicky Morrison and wife, Amber, of Arkadelphia, Ark.; Jonathan Morrison and wife, Amy, of Arkadelphia, Ark.; and nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Trapp and husband, Jim, of Texarkana, Texas; a sister-in-law, Ann Campbell of Russellville, Ark.; as well as four nephews.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Sunset Church of Christ, with David Williams and Jake Wesson officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation, 130 Medical Circle, Nashville, AR 71852; Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633; or the India Christian School in care of Sunset Church of Christ.

