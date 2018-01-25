Obituary: Wilma Jean Thomas, 83, of Nashville

Wilma Jean Thomas, 83, of Nashville, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

She was born June 16, 1934 in Horatio, Ark., to the late Matt Poole and Maxine Athey Poole.

She was a retired teacher at Little Red School and was a member of First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Brooks Thomas in 1975, and Jack Sharp in 2015; also two sons, Boyd and Marc Thomas; and a brother, Richard Poole.

Survivors include: four children, Ramona Sullivan of Nashville, Dawanda Schwope of Nashville, Theresa Humphry of Delight and Zane Thomas of Nashville; her siblings, J.M. Poole of The Woodlands, Texas, Wes Poole of Hot Springs, Wayne Poole of Amarillo, Texas, Lyndon Poole of Benton, and Janice Hudspeth of Clovis N.M.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Restland Memorial Park with Bro. David Blase officiating. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

