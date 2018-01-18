Obituary: Willie Fern May, 77, of Nashville

Willie Fern May

Willie Fern May, 77, of Nashville, died Jan. 11, 2018.

She was born June 21, 1940, in Nashville, to the late Jadie H. Gilbert and Ovierene McClendon Gilbert.

She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Hope, was retired from Tyson Hatchery, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Odell May; a sister, Shirley Ann Gilbert; and a son, Tony Hosey.

Survivors include: a son, Jimmy May and wife, Tiffany; a daughter, Terri Stroud; three brothers, Jerry Gilbert, Billy Gilbert, Bruce Gilbert; two sisters, Barbara Anderson and Selena McKnight; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home, Nashville, from noon-2 p.m., followed by services at Bingen Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

