Obituary: Troy Hill, 67, of Delight

Troy Hill, age 67, of Delight, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Delight, Arkansas. He was born on May 17, 1950 the son of John Boyce and Verna McLaughlin Hill.
Mr. Hill was a logger and served on the Delight School Board for twenty-eight years.
Survivors include his wife Deborah Hill of Delight; two sons Wade Hill and wife Kriste of Murfreesboro; Adam Hill of Delight, AR; one brother John Hill and wife Freda of Batesville; four sisters Joan Futrell of Delight; Kay Garner of Delight; Wynell Collinsworth and husband Tim of Ashland, KY; and Sue Garrett of Arkadelphia; two grandchildren Tyler Hill and wife Raini of FL; and Jordan High of Murfreesboro; four great grandchildren Caine High, Holland Hill, Weston High, and Teller Hill.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.
You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com