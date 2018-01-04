Obituary: Theda L. Barrett, 79, of Mount Ida

Theda L. Barrett passed from this life unexpectedly at the age of 79 on December 31, 2017. She was born on August 28, 1938, the only daughter of Loyd and Emma Irons.
Theda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Bobby Barrett and had a son, Randy Barrett.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Bobby, her son Randy (Cheryl), grandchildren Michael
Barrett (Krista), Randi Michelle Carr, Dakota Barrett, and great grandson Barrett Carr. She had a loving heart and loved them all unconditionally and in turn they loved her dearly and will truly miss her so very much.
Pallbearers are Les Harper, Michael Barrett, Dakota Barrett, Jeff Wilson, Paul Childress, and Kevin Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Olen Wilson and Waylon Chambers.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 4, 2018 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 5, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at Owley Cemetery in Mount Ida, AR with Brother Josh Harper officiating. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.
Guest register at www. thorntonfh.com.