Obituary: Theda L. Barrett, 79, of Mount Ida

Theda L. Barrett passed from this life unexpectedly at the age of 79 on December 31, 2017. She was born on August 28, 1938, the only daughter of Loyd and Emma Irons.

Theda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Bobby Barrett and had a son, Randy Barrett.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Bobby, her son Randy (Cheryl), grandchildren Michael