Obituary: Rufus Burton Coulter, 83, of Lockesburg

Rufus Burton Coulter, 83, of Lockesburg, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

He was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Lockesburg, the son of the late Rufus Kearney and Violet Garner Coulter. He was a former Tyson employee, a farmer, a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Lockesburg Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Garner Coulter and a sister, Mary Irene Duncan.

Survivors include: his wife of 54 years, Bennie Tipton Coulter; three sons, Gary Coulter and wife, Ange, Michael Coulter and wife, Lisa, and Eric Coulter and wife, Reba, all of Lockesburg; also grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in De Queen with Jimmy Young officiating. Burial will follow in Coulter Memorial Cemetery in Lockesburg.

Received friends from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 23 at the funeral home. Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

