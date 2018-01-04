Obituary: Ronnie Furr, 70, of Nashville

Ronnie Furr age 70, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1947, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Edmond and Hazel Short Furr.

Mr. Furr was a member of the Midway Baptist Church in Nashville. He was a singer and a talented musician for the gospel group, The Testmonies, and was a talented songwriter. Some of his favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as two brothers, Gary Furr and Charles Furr.

Survivors include: his wife, Donna Furr of Nashville, Ark.; one son Brent Furr and wife Brandee, of Mt. Ida, Ark.; two daughters, Michelle Furr of Dallas, Texas, and Tonya Smith and husband, Joshua, of Edmond, Okla; one brother, Jimmy Furr of Nashville, Ark.; one sister, Charlotte Byers and husband Dennis of Irving, Texas; as well as four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Burley of Texas; Abby Smith and Olive Smith, both of Edmond, Okla., Druss Furr of Mt. Ida, Ark., and one on the way, Izabela Furr.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, at Midway Baptist Church in Nashville, with Bro. Keith Mays and Bro. Brent Furr officiating. Burial followed in County Line Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com.

