Obituary: Roger Charles Buck, 78, of Delight

Roger Charles Buck age 78, of Delight, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017. He was born September 26, 1939 to the late Carl and Muriel Francis Buck. Roger retired from Potlatch in Prescott after twenty-seven years and was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Buck and Leamon Buck; three sisters, Kathleen Trammell, Bonnie Browning and Lenda Buck.
Survivors are his children, Terri Cheek (Roger) of Murfreesboro, Jerri Hagood (Donnie) of Crossett and Gary Buck (Karla) of Hot Springs; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Services were held on Sunday, December 10 at Bowen Community Church near Delight. Burial followed in theDelight Cemetery.
