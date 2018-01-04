Obituary: Paula JoAnn Isley Stone, 62, of Nashville

Paula JoAnn Isley Stone, 62 of Nashville, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. in Nashville.

She was born Dec. 1, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of the late Virgil Isley and Norma Louise Boler Isley.

She was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church, was a nurse and healthcare worker.

Survivors include: her husband of 31 years, Donald Stone of Nashville.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville with Bro. Bruce Short officiating. Burial followed at Unity Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

