Obituary: Nora Sue Crabtree Parker, 76, of Dierks

Nora Sue Crabtree Parker, 76, of Dierks, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

She was born March 25, 1941, in in Lockesburg, the daughter of the late Ed and Irene Bratcher Crabtree.

She was a member of the Westside Church of Christ of Dierks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Von” Parker.

Survivors include: her daughter, Connie Parker of Nash, Texas; and cousins.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Robert Peek officiating. Burial followed in the Burg Cemetery.

Visitation was an hour prior to the service.

