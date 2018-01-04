Obituary: Nettie Muree Howell, 90, of Amity

Nettie Muree Howell, age 90, of Amity, passed away on Sunday, December 31,2017.

She was born on October 14, 1927 in Point Cedar, the daughter of Willie Phillips and Gathie McDaniel Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Howell, on February 21, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter. Sheran Marie Rather; her son, Floyd Lynn Howell; five brothers, Henry Phillips, Oscar Phillips, Clifford Philips, Junior Phillips and Hayford Phillips; and three sisters, Melissa Howell, Myrtle Chronister and Mattie Brooks.

Nettie was a homemaker and member of the Salem Clark Missionary Baptist Church in Amity.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Joyce Howell of Glenwood; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Faye Young of Yuma, Arizona.

Interment was in Jones Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

A family gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jones Cemetery Association, %Dora Lee Bean, 316 N. Hill St., Amity, Arkansas 71921.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

