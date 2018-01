Marty Lee Howard, 45, of Murfreesboro died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

He was born March 29, 1972, in Nashville, the son of Billy Howard of Murfreesboro and Charlotte Bagley of Nashville.

Survivors include: his wife, Charlie; three sons, Jacob, Joshua and Jeremiah; a brother, Michael Howard; and his parents.

He was cremated, and a future memorial service will be announced.

