Obituary: Loretta Griffith, 66, of Hot Springs

Loretta Griffith, 66, of Hot Springs, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

She was born May 25, 1951, the daughter of the late James and June Crutchfield York.

Survivors include: a son, Leon Griffith of Hope; a daughter, Misty Cranford of Sherwood; a brother, Larry York of Hop; sisters Judy York of Texarkana, Bernie Tate of Clarksville, Texas; and Janie Wingfield of Texarkana; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. Burial followed at County Line Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Online sympathy messages at latimerfuneralhome.com.

