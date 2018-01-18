Obituary: Larry Wayne Boone, 70, of Prairie Grove

Larry Wayne Boone Larry Wayne Boone, 70, of Prairie Grove, Ark., entered God’s eternal care Jan. 8, 2018.

Born March 7, 1947, in De Queen, Ark., to Mabel (Holder) Boone and the late Albert Boone. He was the loving husband of Kathy (Morgan) Boone, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife Kathy; twin daughters Keelie Boone Tullis and husband Chuck of Hanover, Penn., and Kimberly Boone Shaw and husband Chris, of Maumelle, Ark.; brother, Randy Boone and wife Kyle of Henderson, Nev., and brother Dan Boone and wife Karen of Lowell, Ark.

Larry loved his precious grandchildren, twins Madden and Macie Tullis and twins Turner and Fisher Shaw. He had many special nieces and nephews, Michelle Eddington, Matt Montgomery, James Morgan, Keith Morgan, Sam Morgan, Avery Parker, Trish O’Connell, Sean O’Connell, Zach Morgan, Aaron Morgan, Anna Morgan Gil and Grant Morgan. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Scott Morgan and Tom Morgan; sister-in-law Jan Morgan O’Connell; mother-in-law Patricia Morgan and many dear friends.

Larry graduated from Dierks High School then attended Henderson State University. He began his career as an Arkansas State Trooper in 1974 and retired as a Corporal in 1999. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Arkansas and a life-long Southern Baptist. Larry’s passion for life was spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, and watching old westerns. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his vast knowledge of guns and cars.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Luginbuel Funeral Home, 115 N. Neal, Prairie Grove, Ark., at 6 p.m. to 8 pm.

A funeral service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, 1401 E. Parks St., PrairieGrove on Thursday, January 11 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to the Arkansas State Police Association Teddy Bear Program at 5702 Dreher Lane, Little Rock, AR 72209. Or, to the Washington Regional Medical Foundation c/o Palliative Care Program at P.O. Box 356 Fayetteville, AR 72702.

The Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.luginbuel.com. Tracy R. Smith Tracy R. Smith, 81, of Nashville, died Jan. 8, 2018. He was born March 16, 1936, at Bluff Springs, Ark., to the late JD and Mildred Smith. He was a member and deacon of County Line Missionary Baptist Church. He was retired from Ideal Cement at Okay, Ark., and the U.S. Postal Service. He was preceded in death by a brother, Van D. Smith. Survivors include: his wife of 62 years, Sonya LaRue (Dildy) Smith of Nashville; a sister, Imogene Plumlee of Pittsburg, Texas; a daughter, Jacquelyn R. Daniel of Prescott; two sons, Kevin T. Smith of Bentonville, and Keith A. Smith of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation was at the family home, 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13.

