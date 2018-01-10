Obituary: Joy Boyea, 96, of Hot Springs

Joy Boyea, age 96, of Hot Springs, Ark., formerly of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Hot Springs.

She was born on March 4, 1921, in Nathan, Ark., the daughter of the late Grover and Emma Stokes Reed.

She was of the Baptist faith; during her career she served as a nurse’s aid for the Golden Age Nursing Home. She also served as past president for the Disabled Veteran Auxillary.

Mrs. Boyea was preceded in death by her husband, Chester E. Boyea; a daughter, Donna McCullough; two sons, Larry Boyea and Terry Boyea; one sister, Floy Sumigrey; four brothers, Paul, Norman, Charlie and Roy Reed; two grandsons, Marty and Gregory Hartness; as well as a granddaughter, Shauna Boyea.

Survivors include: one daughter, Brenda Wincher of Hot Springs, Ark.; five grandchildren, Ray Hartness, Timmy Hartness, Brenda Dixon, Harry Shaffer, and Boog Wincher; 14 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 1 p.m. until service time Friday, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The funeral home was open for a public viewing from 5-7 p.m Thursday, Jan. 4.

Graveside services were 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Restland Memorial Park, with Austin Sharp officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

