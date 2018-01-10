Obituary: John Donald Dowdy, 81, of Nashville

John Donald Dowdy, age 81 of Nashville, Ark., went to his eternal home in Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

He was born May 18, 1936 in Silver, Ark., to the late B.A. Dowdy and Veda Erma Bryant Dowdy. Mr. Dowdy successfully owned and operated John Dowdy Accounting in Nashville until his retirement.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville; loved gardening, reading, fishing, and cattle. He always had what some would say a ‘community’ strawberry and pumpkin patch. He loved giving the area kids pumpkins during the Halloween season.

Earlier in his life after graduating from Franklin High School in Seattle, Wash., he began his adult career by joining the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country for over four years. After his service he continued his education by receiving his Bachelor Degree in business and accounting at SAU in Magnolia, also attending L.R.U. in Little Rock; and finally finishing with his Master’s Degree in 1972 which he received at Delta State College in Cleveland, Miss.

During all of this he met a sweet young lady and she stole his heart. He married her on April 28, 1957 and they stayed happily married for over 60 years until his death.

Surviving John is that sweet young lady, his wife; Nancy McDowell Dowdy of Nashville, Ark.; three children, John Phillip Dowdy of War Eagle, Ark., Donald Mark Dowdy and his wife, Jamie, of Dierks, Ark., and Nancy Doreen Funderburg and her husband, Gene, of Lowell, Ark.;

His siblings, Tom Dowdy of Athens, Ark., Marie “Sis” Little of Athens, Ark., James and wife, Connie, Dowdy of Glenwood, Ark., and Ruby and husband, Edward, Henderson of Mineral Springs, Ark.

Five grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as a large host of other family and friends.

Preceding John in death were his parents; his brothers, Banks, Jr. Dowdy, R.A. Dowdy, and Bill Dowdy; and a sister; Louise Lott.

Graveside services, with military honors for Mr. John Dowdy were held Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Athens Cemetery with Bro. James Harris officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Viewing for Mr. Dowdy was Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

