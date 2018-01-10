Obituary: Jearldean Tarkinton, 70, of Mount Ida

Jearldean Tarkinton passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7th, 2018 with her children and sister, Nadean Jones, at her side.

Jearldean was born July 30th, 1947 in Aly, Arkansas to Otto and Verl Potter.

She was a wonderful mother to her children, Danny & Christina, and loving wife to her husband, Elvin, of 31 years before he passed in 2002. They loved living in the country and enjoyed fishing and camping together with family and friends. She was very close to her mother and father, whom she lived next to and looked after until they passed. Quiet, unassuming and down-to- earth, she never wanted to be the center of attention. She was a compassionate, caring and empathetic person who would do whatever she could to help her family and friends. What you saw is what you got with her – no pretenses. She was genuine.