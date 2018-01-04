Obituary: Jacque Diane Edwards Tollett, 56, of Nashville

Jacque Diane Edwards Tollett, 56, of Nashville, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. She was born Feb. 9, 1961, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late James Franklin Edwards and Gwen Chism Edwards.

Jacque was a Baptist and loved animals. She also loved birds and flowers. She always had a loving pet by her side. Jacque loved spending time with her family and her grandkids. She was known for her incredible wit and contagious, mischievous smile. She was very close to her sister Terri who was her best friend and loved to have a good time.

Jacque is survived by: her children, Justin Edwards, Jason Edwards and Bradley Burnett; a brother, Gary Edwards and a sister, Terri Worthington, both of Nashville; five grandchildren, Mikel Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Darien Edwards, Cierra Edwards and Matthew Edwards; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Services were Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Wendy Hadden officiated. Interment followed in Bluff Springs Cemetery. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

