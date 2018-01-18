Obituary: Henry Wildbur, 77, of Murfreesboro

Henry Wildbur

Henry Wildbur, 77 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Hot Springs.

He was born July 3, 1940, in Nashville, the son of the late Van and Lera Pearl Lockeby Wildbur.

He was Methodist, and worked for many years as a flooring contractor.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Ray Wildbur; a daughter, Cindy Lyn Key, and son, Larry Lyn Jackson.

Survivors include: his children, Tammie Rather and Andy Burke of North Little Rock, Ronny Wildbur of Heber Springs, Rick Wildbur of Bowlin, Ky., Rhonda Jones of Portland, Tenn., Tina Ross of Conway, Greg Hays of Carthage, Tenn., Tiffany Colwell of Rock Island, Tenn., Chad Jackson of Hot Springs, April Edgin of Ben Lomond ; a brother Dewayne Wildbur of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Latimer Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, with Rev. Michael Daniel and Eunice Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

