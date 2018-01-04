Obituary: Henry Wallace Handley, 83, of Nashville

Henry Wallace Handley, 83, of Nashville, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Nashville.

He was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Dierks to the late William B. Handley and Jeffie Lee Redman Cox.

Mr. Handley was owner of Handley’s Small Engines in Bingen, and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by: three sisters, Margaret Yvone Handley, Kathryn Jones and Phyllus Eaton; a son, Kevin Handley and step-son, Robert Dale Hardy.

Survivors include: Goldie Mae Handley of Nashville, his wife of more than 37 years; a daughter; Debbie Handley of Amarillo, Texas; two step-daughters, Sandra K. Hardy and Deb Ann Hardy of North Carolina; a brother, Donald “Joey” Handley of Kirby; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. at County Line Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Dale officiating. Arrangements were by Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday night from 6-8.

Send an online message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...