Obituary: Helen Tommey, 88, of Nashville

Helen Tommey, age 88 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Nashville, Ark. She was born on Aug. 3, 1929, in Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of the late Joseph Elmer and Ina Wright Morgan.

Mrs. Tommey was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville. She served as office manager for many years at her husband’s dental office.

Survivors include: her husband, Dr. James Richard “Dick” Tommey of Nashville, Ark.; one daughter, Ann Hilliard and husband, David, of Nashville, AR; three grandchildren Taylor Hilliard, Brittany Hilliard, and Peyton Hilliard all of Nashville, Ark.; one sister, Patricia Sweatman and husband, Jim, of Mobile, Ala.; a sister-in-law, Patsy Ann Johnston and husband, Alton, of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother- in-law, Dr. C.E. Tommey of El Dorado, Ark.; as well as two special ladies that were considered family, Cheryl Power and Cathy Jordan.

Visitation was 1 p.m., until service time on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Kevin Sartin and Bro. David Blase officiating. Burial followed in Restland Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Operation Christmas Child.

You may send an online sympathy message at Latimer Funeral Home.

