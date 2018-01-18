Obituary: Helen Ruth Taylor Johnson, 67, Ozan

Helen Ruth

Taylor Johnson

Helen Ruth Taylor Johnson, 67, of Ozan, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

She was born in Ozan, Aug. 17, 1952, the daughter of the late Luther and Mary Taylor.

Survivors include: her husband, Odell Johnson; a daughter, Tewana Graham of Fayetteville; two sons, Fredrick Johnson of Ozan and Jamal Johnson of Hope; a sister, Eva J. Taylor-Mapps of Gary, Ind.; four brothers, Clarence Taylor of Los Angeles, Calif., Elder Hayes Taylor and Floyd Taylor, both of South Bend, Ind., John Taylor of Ozan; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 12-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Hicks Funeral Home in Hope, and services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

