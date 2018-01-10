Obituary: Hazel G. Wells, 92, of Okolona

Hazel G. Wells, 92, of Okolona, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Arkadelphia.

She was born April 5, 1925, to the late Golbel and Beulah Blakley Wilson.

She was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Wells; a brother, Billy Wilson; two sisters, Doris Wilson and Mildred Wingfield.

Survivors include: a sister, Earline Stuart of Nashville.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at South Fork Cemetery near Gurdon with Bro. David Blase officiating. Visitation was before services at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.

