Obituary: Franklin Lanier Morris, 55, of Dierks

Franklin “Frank” Lanier Morris, 55, of Dierks, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Nashville.

He was born Oct. 30, 1962, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Larry Morris and Mary Jeanette McEver Morris. He was a heavy equipment operator.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jarrot Barthell.

Survivors include: his wife of nearly 17 years, Julie Morris of Dierks; three sons, Joseph Morris, Jonathon Morris, and Jesse Morris, all of Dierks; siblings, Heath Morris of Nashville, Lisa Ritchie of Hazard, Ky., Denise Barbre of De Queen, and Tammy Hall and Levi Thomas, both of Apopka, Fla.

Services were Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Gary Welch officiating. Interment followed in Fellowship Cemetery near Dierks. Visitation was Saturday afternoon, 4-6, at the funeral home. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...