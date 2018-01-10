Obituary: Erica Cogburn, 21, of Glenwood

Erica Cogburn, age 21, of Glenwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Erica was born on December 31, 1996 in Hot Springs. She was a 2015 graduate of Caddo Hills High School and she loved to read, draw and paint.

She was preceded in death by her father, Buck Cogburn, and her sister, Aubrielle Cogburn.

She is survived by her husband, Hunter Milam; her mother, Michelle Lake, both of Glenwood; two sisters, Brandi Cogburn of Glenwood and Azalynn Plunkett of Kirby; her brother, Walter Plunkett of Kirby; her maternal grandmother, Deborah Weeks of Norman; four aunts, Laura Plunkett of Kirby, Jessika Weeks of Norman, Cindy Porter of Arkadelphia and Lorie Cogburn of Glenwood; two uncles, Chris Ford of Hot Springs and Clayton Plunkett of Kirby; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Mary Sue Smith of Glenwood; and many other extended family members.

Services were held at 2:00 PM, Monday, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Danny Tillery officiating.

Interment was in Fancy Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Erica Cogburn Fund in care of any Diamond Bank.

