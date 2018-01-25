Obituary: Edward Hale ‘Ebbo’ Dildy, 90, of Nashville

Edward Hale “Ebbo” Dildy, age 90, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born on April 26, 1927, in Mineral Springs, Ark., the son of the late Ed and Tera Hale Dildy.

Mr. Dildy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville, and was a United States Navy World War II Veteran.

Ed Dildy was one of those who defined America’s “greatest generation.” From humble country beginnings, he served in World War II, rose to the top of his profession, and provided the sustenance, leadership, and mentoring in raising a family of one daughter and three sons. Enlisting in the U.S. Navy while still underage so that he could serve in World War II, he was an underwater welder on the repair ship USS Cadmus, repairing hull damages done to other American warships. After the war he joined Chicago Bridge & Iron Company as a welder – and married Nita Bell Chambers of Bingen – moving frequently from one job to another as they raised their family. A skilled craftsman and natural leader, he became one of the youngest foremen in the company and completed his 35-year career as the CB&I foreman at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant near Fort Worth, Texas.

A devoted Christian, Ed faithfully attended the Nashville First Baptist Church and the Adult Men’s Four Sunday School class. The inspirational leader of his family, he diligently instilled Christ’s values and expectations in his children. Throughout his life, Ebbo was an avid hunter and an expert marksman, as well as being an accomplished pilot for 40 years. Highly respected in our community, he was always eager to help others and share advice and the lessons of life. In doing so, Ed Dildy epitomized the very best attributes of a Christian husband and father, passing them on, as he did, to the following generations.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nita Bell Chambers Dildy; a granddaughter, Danielle Lea Dildy; one sister, Ruth Putman; and one brother, Bub Dildy.

Survivors include: his children, Douglas Chambers Dildy and wife, Annette, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Gary Edmond Dildy of Nashville, Ark.; Patricia Ann Dildy Conlin and husband, Gary, of Dataw Island, S.C.; and Edward H. Dildy II of Hot Springs, Ark.; six grandchildren, David Christopher Dildy, Angela Michelle Dildy Griego, Joshua Edward Dildy, Matthew Brian Pollard and wife, Kate, Michael Robert Pollard, and Hannah Chloe Dean; six great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Olliemae Gardner of Texarkana, Ark.; and Louise “Tooie” Savage of Nashville, Ark.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Nashville, with burial to follow in Ozan Cemetery at Bingen. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Nashville, P.O. Box 339, Nashville, AR 71852

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...