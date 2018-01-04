Obituary: Dorothy Hedrick, 84, of Nashville

Dorothy Hedrick, 84 of Nashville, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashville.

She was born April 26, 1933 in Craigville, Ind., the daughter of the late Jess Valentine Elzey and Ethel Hite Elzey.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Edwin, Ernest, and Ervin Elzey.

Survivors include: her husband, Ray Hedrick; two sons, David Hedrick and wife, Tess, and James Hedrick and wife, Marion; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville, followed by burial at Corinth Cemetery.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...