Obituary: De L. Waddle, 83, of Nashville

De L. Waddle De L. Waddle, age 83, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 in Nashville, Ark.

He was born on May 31, 1934 in Ash Grove, Mo., the son of the late Herbert and Edna Patton Waddle.

Mr. Waddle was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Ada Jean Stanley Waddle; a daughter, Tiah Scott; brothers Ronald, Buck, and Harold Waddle; as well as a sister, Jeannie Inmon.

Survivors include: his daughter, Deanna Prejean and husband, Lance, of Nashville, Ark.; one son, David Waddle and Michelle of Little Rock, Ark.; one sister, Susie Warren of Springfield, Mo.; two grandchildren, Jonathan Huggins of New York, and Jessica Adams and husband, Erin, of Nashville, Ark.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with burial to follow in Ozan Cemetery at Bingen. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at http://www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

