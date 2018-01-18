Obituary: Arvil Don Lott, 86, of Dierks

Arvil Don Lott Arvil Don Lott, 86, of Dierks, died Tuesday, Jan.9, 2018.

He was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Osage County, Okla., the son of the late Henderson H. and Nora Dixon Lott. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a heavy equipment operator at Weyerhaeuser for 40 years, and a was member of the Bethany Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ethel Lott; two brothers, Clayton Lott and Grady Lott; and two sisters, Willow Staggs and Helen Holloway.

Survivors include: his three sons, Donnie Lott of Brunho, Idaho, Terry Lott and wife Maureen of Wenonah, N.J. and Ronnie Lott of Dierks; two brothers, Jay Lott of Lockesburg, and Ronald Lott of Ashdown; a sister, Hazel Pinson of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Bro. Travis Lane officiating.

Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

