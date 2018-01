There are now two extra weekly meetings available at the Nashville AA Group.

The group meets at 202 W. Howard St., Nashville. The previous schedule had, meetings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8-9 p.m.

The Wednesday meeting is a closed meeting; the others are open. Starting in December, there was an added 12 noon-1 meeting on Wednesday, and an 8-9 a.m. Saturday meeting. Both meetings are open.

