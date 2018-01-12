Murfreesboro splits with Foreman

Murfreesboro went to Foreman for their first blended conference games designed to calculate conference seeding last Friday.

The senior Lady Rattlers would easily take a victory in Foreman, scoring enough points to win the game in the first quarter with a 20-3 lead.

After the halftime lead ballooned to 32-10, the girls would continue their strong defensive play in the second half to take the 55-15 win. The victory makes MHS 1-0 in conference play, and 9-4 overall.

Loran Wilcher would lead the Lady Rattlers with 15 points in one half of action, 12 of which came in the first quarter to help set the early tone. She would hit a pair of three-pointers in the quarter as well.

Also scoring for Murfreesboro was Lainie Baxter with 9 (1 three-pointer), Jacey Saldana with 7 points, Avi Leeper, Lainy Alexander (2 three-pointers) and Jordae Hunter with six points each.

Kenzie Cowan led the Foreman squad with five points, including the team’s only three-pointer.

The Lady Gators are still winless on the year at 0-6 and 0-1 in conference.

The Murfreesboro senior boys would fall to the Gators 60-27 after facing a 35-12 hole at the halftime break.

Freshman Ketrick Dennis would lead the Rattlers with nine points, including a fourth quarter three-pointer. Senior J.C. Motley added eight points, while Jamonte Green contributed seven.

Zach Carver led the Gators with 18 points, while Devon Threadgill and Kyron Batey added 15 and 14 points respectively.

The loss leaves Murfreesboro 0-10 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

The senior teams will next face action in the Cossatot River Tournament, with the girls facing Nashville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and the boys following at 5:15 against Acorn.

Should either team win, they would move on to action on Thursday.

If the girls or boys were to appear in the championship game on Saturday in the Cossatot Tournament, a conflict would occur with their Saturday appearance in a tournament at Nashville. Both teams are currently scheduled to face Nevada, with the girls set to tip off at 11 a.m. and the boys at 12:45 p.m.

Also, because of the tournaments, the regularly scheduled game against Dierks in Murfreesboro will be moved from Jan. 11 to Jan. 31.

Like this: Like Loading...