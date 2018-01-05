Mineral Springs, Murfreesboro compete in Caddo Classic

The Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers scored 36 points in each half Thursday night as they rolled to a 72-38 victory over the Mineral Springs Lady Hornets in the Caddo Hills Basketball Classic.

All 11 of the Lady Rattlers dressed out for the game scored in the victory with Jacy Saldana leading the way with 14 points. Lainie Baxter scored 13 and Hannah Kuydendall scored 10 for the Lady Rattlers.

Loran Wilcher and Lainy Alexander each scored eight, Erin Davis scored seven and Jordae Hunter scored four. Madison Humphry, Kayli Oxner, Jarah Cox and Avi Leeper each scored two.

Murfreesboro jumped out to a 24-9 lead in the first period with six different Lady Rattlers contributing to the score. They doubled the Lady Hornet effort in the second quarter with a 12-6 run to take a 36-15 lead into the half.

The second half was much the same with Murfreesboro outscoring Mineral Springs 24-6 in the third and 12-7 in the final period to claim the win.

Chiree Newton led the Lady Hornets with seven points, followed by Deasia Scott with six. China Newton, Princess Thomas and Aaliyah Gilliam scored four, and Dakota Smith scored three.

The Hornets fell to the Jessieville Lions in their Thursday match up by a score of 51-33.

Jessieville jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first period and held a 27-16 lead at the half. The Lions outscored Mineral Springs 24-17 in the second half to preserve the win.

Brayden Williams led the Hornets with 17 points. William Dixon and Jaden Williams each scored four. Dillion Blount, Rashaun Sanders, Treylyn Thomas and Jeff Gray each scored two.

The Caddo Hills Indians closed out the first day of play in the Caddo Classic with an impressive 64-43 victory over the Murfreesboro Rattlers.

Caddo Hills controlled the tempo of the game from the beginning with Hunter Blackwood and Jeremy Mullins each contributing at least 20 points to the cause.

Mullins hit two 3’s in the opening stanza, as well as a couple free throws to help the Indians slip out to a 19-12 lead in the first period. Jamonte Green was solid for the Rattlers, hitting five of six free throws in the opening quarter.

Caddo Hills seized control of the game in the second period, outscoring the Rattlers 18-7 with Blackwood leading the Indian charge with eight points in the quarter.

Ketrick Dennis hit a three-pointer and a free throw to lead Murfreesboro in the quarter with four.

The second half was a fairly even affair with Caddo Hills outscoring Murfreesboro 13-11 in the third quarter and 14-13 in the fourth.

Hunter Blackwood hit 14 out of 24 free throws and scored 10 from the floor to lead the Indians with 24 points. Jeremy Mullins hit four 3’s and scored 20 for the Indians.

Justin Bobo scored seven, Jorge Lopez scored six, Charles Ingram scored four, Colton Cowart scored two and Connor Kincannon scored one.

Jakob Allmon scored eight points from the floor and 12 overall to lead the Rattlers in scoring. Green was five of six from the charity stripe and five from the floor for a total of 10 points.

JC Motley scored seven, Dennis scored six, Ethan Pickett scored four, and Caleb Spencer and Cody Nolen each scored two.

Friday’s Games

Friday was a tough day at the Caddo Hills Basketball Classic for Mineral Springs and Murfreesboro with none of the senior teams able to come away with a win.

Mineral Springs opened Friday with two losses at the hands of Cutter Morning Star.

The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 10-5 lead over Cutter Morning Star in the first period, but found themselves with a 21-18 deficit by halftime.

Cutter Morning Star outscored Mineral Springs 10-7 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth to claim the win.

Princess Thomas and Dakota Smith each scored nine to lead the Lady Hornets in scoring. Deasia Scott scored seven, Chiree Newton scored five and Cydney Herberts scored three. Nieisha Cheatham and Aaliyah Gilliam each scored two.

The Hornets fell behind early in their match up with Cutter Morning Star with the Eagles taking a 22-9 lead in the first period.

Cutter held a 38-23 lead at the half. Cutter Morning Star outscored Mineral Springs 36-26 in the second half to claim a 74-49 win.

Devon Swopes scored 22 to lead the Hornets in scoring. William Dixon and Ladarius Hicks each scored six, and Marquez Daniels scored five. Devin Greenlee and Dillion Blount each scored four and Treylyn Thomas scored two.

Murfreesboro struggled to find a way past Jessieville with the Lions and Lady Lions each earning wins over the Rattlers and Lady Rattlers.

The Lady Rattlers found themselves down 14-7 at the end of the first period, but was able to cut the Lady Lion lead to two with a 17-12 run in the second period. Jessieville did enough in the second half to win, outscoring Murfreesboro 14-11 in the third and 21-12 in the fourth.

Loran Wilcher led the Lady Rattlers with 13 points, followed by Avi Leeper and Lainy Alexander with eight each. Madison Humphry scored six, while Lainie Baxter and Jacey Saldana each scored four. Erin Davis scored three and Jordae Hunter scored one.

Jessieville was able to double up the Rattlers in senior boys action with a 62-31 win.

The Lions jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first period and held a 39-17 lead at the half. Jessieville outscored the Rattlers 23-14 in the second half for the win.

Ketrick Dennis led the Rattlers with 11 points, followed by JC Motley with eight, and Caleb Spencer with seven. Jamonte Green and Justin Faulkner each scored two and Ethan Pickett scored one.

