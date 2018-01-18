Homicide under investigation in Glenwood

The following is the press release from Glenwood Police Chief Clark Kinzler concerning a homicide reported Tuesday morning:

At this time the Glenwood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning January 16, 2018.

The victim, 18 year old Jody Chance Fogle, of Glenwood AR was discovered by Police early in the morning hours. Currently the investigation is underway with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Glenwood Police Department at (870)356-3333 or the Dispatch line at (870)285-3301 and request contact by a Glenwood officer.

Clark D. Kinzler

Chief of Police

Glenwood Police Department

