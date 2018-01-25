Flu numbers cause Kirby to call school for Friday, Jan. 26

The following is a release from the Kirby School District:

The decision has been made by the Kirby School District administration to close school Friday 1/26/18 due to the high percentage of students, faculty, and staff having the flu or flu like symptoms. We have had more than 80 students and staff absent in recent days for flu and flu like symptoms, stomach bug, and strep. The Kirby School District will resume classes Monday 1/29/17. Friday will be an AMI day. All students (K-12) have assignments either in folders or in Google Classroom to complete. The assignments will be labeled AMI Day 2. BETA trip is still on. Bus leaves at 9 a.m.

The administration feels that this is the best decision for our students, faculty and staff. We will be sanitizing the entire school after school today and tomorrow. The buildings will be closed for cleaning to all staff other than janitors until Monday.

