Dierks principal promoted to superintendent

The Dierks School Board has decided on an in-house promotion to fill the soon-to-be vacant superintendent position.

The board voted at its December meeting to promote Dierks High School Principal Jody Cowart to replace Superintendent Holly Cothren when her retirement becomes effective July 1,2018. Cowart was hired on a three-year contract.

Cowart was hired as high school principal prior to the 2014-2015 school year. He is a 1995 graduate of Kirby High School and holds degrees from Henderson State University and Harding University.

Prior to coming to Dierks, Cowart worked at the Bismarck School District where he was dean of students and a coach.

Cothren announced her retirement in November 2017 from K-12 public education. She recently completed her doctorate in educational leadership from Harding University and has plans to continue working in the education field. She is serving her 18th year with the Dierks district, fourth year as superintendent, and her 28th year in public education.

According to the salary schedule on the Dierks school’s website, the superintendent’s annual salary is $84,259.

In another personnel matter, the board voted to hire Kayla Jones as the district’s treasurer. Jones started at the position Jan. 3.

