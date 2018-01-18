Barbecue Bowl Feb. 3 to benefit Howard County 4-H

The 8th annual 4-H Barbeque Bowl will be Saturday, Feb. 3, the day before the Super Bowl.

At the annual event, the Howard County 4-H Foundation will sell smoked ribs and Cornish game hens as a fund-raiser for 4-H educational programs in the county.

A full slab of ribs is $25; Cornish hens are $5 each.

The meats will be available from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the spot where smokers are set up — the vacant lot on South Fourth St., between the radio station and Just Poultry.

Purchases may be made on the day of the sale, or orders may be placed through Friday, Jan. 26, by calling the county extension office, 845-7517.

