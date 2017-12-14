Slow start for Scrapperettes leads to loss at Caddo Hills

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Turnovers and a slow first quarter led to a 54-45 loss for the Nashville Scrapperettes Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Caddo Hills.

The Lady Indians jumped out to a 13-5 lead over Nashville in the first quarter and led 28-17 at halftime.

Nashville outscored Caddo 28-26 in the second half but couldn’t overcome the Lady Indians’ early lead.

The Scrapperettes turned the ball over 24 times, and Caddo Hills scored 23 points off turnovers.

“We have to cut down on turnovers and make our free throws,” Coach Ron Alexander said Monday. “We need to take better care of the ball.”

The Scrapperettes shot 50 percent from the foul line, connecting on 11 of 22 attempts. Caddo Hills shot 64 percent from the line.

For the game, Nashville shot 37 percent from the field, compared to 41 percent for Caddo.

The Scrapperettes completed 2 of 10 shots from 3-point range. Caddo managed 3 of 18.

Nashville out-rebounded the Lady Indians 38-28.

Rayley Potter was the leading scorer for Nashville with 13 points, followed by Erika Bretado with 11, Maurelys Wade with 9, Madi Miller with 7 and Chloe Graham with 5.

Wade was the team’s leading rebounder with 6 offensive and 3 defensive. Potter was next with 3 offensive and 4 defensive. She led the team in steals with 3.

“We were not ready for them when we started,” Alexander said. “We had a bunch of turnovers early. We played pretty even the rest of the game.”

The Scrapperettes “have to make the easy shots,” Alexander said.

Nashville will play at Prescott Friday, Dec. 15.

There will be a junior boys game at 5 p.m., followed by the senior girls and senior boys.

Nashville will travel to Cossatot River Tuesday, Dec. 19. The junior girls will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the senior girls and senior boys to wrap up their games before the Christmas break.

The junior boys, senior girls and senior boys will return to the court Jan. 5 for games at Genoa starting at 5:30 p.m.

The senior Scrappers and Scrapperettes will compete in the Cossatot River Tournament Jan. 6-13.

Both teams won the tourney last season.

The junior high teams will compete in the De Queen Tournament Jan. 6, 10 and 13.

