Scrappers open with wins at Caddo, Junction tourney

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville Scrappers are off to a 2-0 start in the young basketball season after posting non-conference victories over Caddo Hills and Hampton.

The Scrappers mercy ruled Caddo 60-34 in the season opener Dec. 5.

They defeated Hampton 61-33 in the opening round of the Dual State Tournament Monday afternoon at Junction City.

Nashville will play Hermitage today (Dec. 13) at 5:45 p.m. in the semifinals. The championship game will be Saturday night.

The tournament is usually played after Christmas but was moved up this year.

Caddo Hills

The Scrappers jumped out to a big lead early at Caddo Hills, going on a 19-0 run.

Jhalon Finley was the leading scorer for Nashville with 16 points.

Jamarta Gilliam was next with 13, followed by C.J. Adams with 11, Dominick Kight with 9 and Ty Pettway with 7.

Kight led the team in assists with 11.

Hampton

The Scrappers faced Hampton Monday afternoon in a game scheduled to start at 4 o’clock. The opening tip was delayed, and the contest began around 4:30.

“It took a while for us to start,” Coach Damon Williams said of the Scrappers after the bus ride to Junction City. “We had to leave school early and didn’t get to go through anything before the game.”

The Scrappers led by 7 at halftime and “played better in the second half,” Williams said.

They held a 27-point lead at the end of the third quarter and went on to mercy rule Hampton.

“It took a while for our guys to get their legs,” Williams said.

Gilliam led Nashville with 16 points, followed by Adams with 14. Finley scored 13, followed by Kight with 8 and Pettway with 6.

The Scrappers played Horatio Tuesday night in the home opener at Scrapper Arena.

The game had not begun at presstime.

Things will be “fast and furious this week” for the Scrappers, Williams said, with the Horatio game last night, tournament game today, a trip to Prescott Friday and the Junction City finals if Nashville wins today.

