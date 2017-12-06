Obituary: William Achel Carr

William Achel Carr, 92, of Beaumont, Texas (formerly Mount Ida, Arkansas), died Monday, November 6, 2017, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on November 25, 1924, in Mauldin, Arkansas, to William Roy and Rosa (Coomer) Carr. He was a United States Navy veteran and retired from Suburban TV as an electronics technician after 35 years of service.

William is survived by his daughters, Gloria Serafino and her husband, Mart, of Beaumont, and Glenda Beggs and her husband, Mike, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; step-daughters, Vonda Earnhart and her husband, Steve, of Austin, and Janice Bonura, of Beaumont; step- son, Walter Shackleford, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Jake Serafino, Chad, Darrel, Jessica, Jeremy, Jason, and Daniel; and sister, Royce Lee Robbins.