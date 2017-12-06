Obituary: William Achel Carr

William Achel Carr, 92, of Beaumont, Texas (formerly Mount Ida, Arkansas), died Monday, November 6, 2017, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on November 25, 1924, in Mauldin, Arkansas, to William Roy and Rosa (Coomer) Carr. He was a United States Navy veteran and retired from Suburban TV as an electronics technician after 35 years of service.
William is survived by his daughters, Gloria Serafino and her husband, Mart, of Beaumont, and Glenda Beggs and her husband, Mike, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; step-daughters, Vonda Earnhart and her husband, Steve, of Austin, and Janice Bonura, of Beaumont; step- son, Walter Shackleford, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Jake Serafino, Chad, Darrel, Jessica, Jeremy, Jason, and Daniel; and sister, Royce Lee Robbins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nagene Carr; second wife, Willie Carr; daughter, Deborah Carr; and six brothers: Everette Carr, J.D. Carr, Billy Ray Carr, Austin Carr, Bobby Carl Carr and Clyde Carr.
Funeral services were held on November 9, 2017, at Broussard’s Funeral Home in Beaumont with interment following at Hinson Cemetery, DeRidder, Louisiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.