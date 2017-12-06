Obituary: W.J. “Dub” Barrett

W. J. “Dub” Barrett, age 87, of Mount Ida, Arkansas passed away November 29, 2017. He was born September 1, 1930 to Charles J. Barrett and Reevle Hicks Barrett in Mount Ida, AR. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Reevle Barrett, first wife, Loretta Rose Barrett of 39 years, and one son John L. “Butch” Barrett.
Survivors include his wife Norma Jean Barrett of 22 years, daughters, Margo Barrett Hill and husband Larry of Midland, TX, Karen Barrett Montanez and husband Art of Castle Rock, CO, one daughter- in-law, Ruby Barrett of Las Vegas, NM, grandchildren, Clinton L. Hill of Midland, TX and Amanda J. Hill of Midland, TX, one great- grandson, Christian L. Hill of Midland, TX, and one sister, Charlene Pickens of Mount Ida, AR.
Walter was a loving husband, father and friend who loved the outdoors and the beauty of nature. He was a good man! “A man’s man.”
A visitation will be held Friday, December 1, 2017, 6-8 p.m. at Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR. Services will be held Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 10:00 am, at the Norman Baptist Church in Norman, AR. Pallbearers: Warren Black, Marshall Black, Riley Black, Rodney Standridge, Ernie Nichols and Les Harper. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.
Guest register at www. thorntonfh.com